Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $709.44M, closed the last trade at $5.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -2.96% during that session. The INVZ stock price is -85.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.72 and 44.85% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Sporting -2.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the INVZ stock price touched $5.24 or saw a rise of 9.19%. Year-to-date, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -17.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) have changed 28.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -90.84% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -33.59% from current levels.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.97%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.80% and -35.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 69.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.93 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $2.25 million and $2.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.20% for the current quarter and 19.00% for the next.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.24% with a share float percentage of 48.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Antara Capital, LP with over 10.65 million shares worth more than $38.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Antara Capital, LP held 7.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., with the holding of over 9.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.27 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 2.74 million shares of worth $10.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $4.16 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.