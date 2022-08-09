Shares Of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) Gain 58.86% In A Month

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 3.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $303.53M, closed the last trade at $2.51 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 6.36% during that session. The SELB stock price is -87.25% off its 52-week high price of $4.70 and 74.1% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) trade information

Sporting 6.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the SELB stock price touched $2.51 or saw a rise of 1.57%. Year-to-date, Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -23.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 64.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have changed 58.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 115.00%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.78 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.13 million and $24.43 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 93.30% for the current quarter and -50.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 43.50% over the past 5 years.

SELB Dividends

Selecta Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.37% with a share float percentage of 69.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Selecta Biosciences Inc. having a total of 138 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.76 million shares worth more than $16.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 4.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.69 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.28 million and represent 3.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.98% shares in the company for having 3.01 million shares of worth $7.55 million while later fund manager owns 2.0 million shares of worth $5.01 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.32% of company’s outstanding stock.