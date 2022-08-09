Shares Of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Gain 34.12% In A Month

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $207.08M, closed the last trade at $5.70 per share which meant it gained $1.07 on the day or 23.11% during that session. The MYMD stock price is -74.56% off its 52-week high price of $9.95 and 67.02% above the 52-week low of $1.88. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 168.34K shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) trade information

Sporting 23.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the MYMD stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 2.73%. Year-to-date, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -5.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 46.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD) have changed 34.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1536.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.63% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1536.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1536.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26847.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -26847.37% from current levels.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.40% over the past 5 years.

MYMD Dividends

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MYMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.81% with a share float percentage of 15.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $6.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 1.07 million shares as of Jun 29, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 million and represent 2.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 0.99 million shares of worth $4.6 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $2.01 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.43% of company’s outstanding stock.