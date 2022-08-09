Shares Of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Inclined 9.25% In One Month

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) has seen 3.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the recent trade at $24.07 per share which meant it lost -$1.92 on the day or -7.39% during that session. The BRBR stock price is -42.04% off its 52-week high price of $34.19 and 15.41% above the 52-week low of $20.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 817.51K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.3.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) trade information

Sporting -7.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BRBR stock price touched $24.07 or saw a rise of 8.58%. Year-to-date, BellRing Brands Inc. shares have moved -8.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) have changed 9.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $32.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.17% from the levels at last check today.

BellRing Brands Inc. (BRBR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BellRing Brands Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 26.67%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.20%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $386.96 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $403.21 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 17.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.26%.

BRBR Dividends

BellRing Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.15% with a share float percentage of 96.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BellRing Brands Inc. having a total of 361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 13.66 million shares worth more than $315.2 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Route One Investment Company, L.P. held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 12.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $299.29 million and represent 9.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.32% shares in the company for having 3.16 million shares of worth $72.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.15 million shares of worth $78.38 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.