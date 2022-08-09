Shares Of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Gain 30.44% In A Month

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.69B, closed the recent trade at $11.49 per share which meant it lost -$1.75 on the day or -13.22% during that session. The DDD stock price is -251.61% off its 52-week high price of $40.40 and 23.59% above the 52-week low of $8.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) trade information

Sporting -13.22% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the DDD stock price touched $11.49 or saw a rise of 15.01%. Year-to-date, 3D Systems Corporation shares have moved -38.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) have changed 30.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -82.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.97% from the levels at last check today.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that 3D Systems Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.57 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $166.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 300.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

DDD Dividends

3D Systems Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.43% with a share float percentage of 69.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3D Systems Corporation having a total of 353 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 19.93 million shares worth more than $232.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $158.58 million and represent 10.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Invesco Global Opportunities Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.10% shares in the company for having 9.25 million shares of worth $107.96 million while later fund manager owns 5.0 million shares of worth $58.35 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.84% of company’s outstanding stock.