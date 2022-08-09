Shares In Twitter Inc. (TWTR) -0.65% Down, YTD

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 3.17 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.73B, closed the recent trade at $42.85 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -0.20% during that session. The TWTR stock price is -59.65% off its 52-week high price of $68.41 and 26.95% above the 52-week low of $31.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 19.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 29 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) trade information

Sporting -0.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the TWTR stock price touched $42.85 or saw a rise of 1.58%. Year-to-date, Twitter Inc. shares have moved -0.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have changed 16.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $41.60, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $54.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -26.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 48.66% from the levels at last check today.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twitter Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 520.00%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.00%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.23 billion for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.70% over the past 5 years.

TWTR Dividends

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 24 and October 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.79% with a share float percentage of 85.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twitter Inc. having a total of 1,236 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82.4 million shares worth more than $3.53 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 51.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.19 billion and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.87% shares in the company for having 21.92 million shares of worth $938.83 million while later fund manager owns 17.5 million shares of worth $749.51 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.29% of company’s outstanding stock.