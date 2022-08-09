Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX: REI) Forecast To Gain 46.15% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 3.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $279.65M, closed the last trade at $2.87 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.70% during that session. The REI stock price is -77.35% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 36.93% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ring Energy Inc. (REI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) trade information

Sporting 0.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the REI stock price touched $2.87 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Ring Energy Inc. shares have moved 25.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI) have changed 12.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -161.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.53% from current levels.

Ring Energy Inc. (REI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ring Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -0.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 196.77%, compared to 32.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.00%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68.17 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $67.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $33.7 million and $43.73 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.30% for the current quarter and 53.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 100.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

REI Dividends

Ring Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ring Energy Inc. (AMEX:REI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.76% with a share float percentage of 37.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ring Energy Inc. having a total of 140 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.43 million shares worth more than $9.83 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.97 million and represent 1.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.03% shares in the company for having 2.17 million shares of worth $6.22 million while later fund manager owns 2.03 million shares of worth $5.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.