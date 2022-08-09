ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 25.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.29M, closed the recent trade at $0.98 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 32.81% during that session. The RETO stock price is -242.86% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 38.78% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59930.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.11K shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 32.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the RETO stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 25.76%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares have moved -56.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed -7.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 28450.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.89.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.33% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.40% over the past 5 years.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.64% with a share float percentage of 2.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.5 million shares worth more than $0.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 47034.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54089.0 and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.