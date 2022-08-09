Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) has a beta value of 1.45 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $598.92M, closed the recent trade at $6.51 per share which meant it lost -$9.98 on the day or -60.55% during that session. The QTRX stock price is -835.79% off its 52-week high price of $60.92 and -123.96% below the 52-week low of $14.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 387.01K shares.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) trade information

Sporting -60.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the QTRX stock price touched $6.51 or saw a rise of 63.26%. Year-to-date, Quanterix Corporation shares have moved -61.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) have changed -13.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quanterix Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -48.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -55.63%, compared to 4.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.50% and -14.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $30.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $23.82 million and $27.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.20% for the current quarter and 19.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.30% over the past 5 years.

QTRX Dividends

Quanterix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.37% with a share float percentage of 94.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quanterix Corporation having a total of 218 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 2.66 million shares worth more than $77.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Macquarie Group Limited held 7.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $71.22 million and represent 6.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.62% shares in the company for having 2.44 million shares of worth $71.28 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $21.58 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.47% of company’s outstanding stock.