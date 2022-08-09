PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): What Makes The Stock Good?

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.21M, closed the recent trade at $21.65 per share which meant it gained $3.89 on the day or 21.90% during that session. The PUBM stock price is -101.62% off its 52-week high price of $43.65 and 31.96% above the 52-week low of $14.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 947.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) trade information

Sporting 21.90% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the PUBM stock price touched $21.65 or saw a rise of 0.6%. Year-to-date, PubMatic Inc. shares have moved -47.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) have changed 3.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.32% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $38.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -75.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.0% from the levels at last check today.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PubMatic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.39% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.12%, compared to 2.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -55.60% and -45.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 24.30%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $61 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $70.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $49.66 million and $58.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.80% for the current quarter and 21.40% for the next.

PUBM Dividends

PubMatic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.14% with a share float percentage of 58.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PubMatic Inc. having a total of 204 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.68 million shares worth more than $70.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fiera Capital Corporation, with the holding of over 1.44 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.54 million and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and John Hancock Small Cap Core Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $15.14 million while later fund manager owns 0.82 million shares of worth $16.37 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.95% of company’s outstanding stock.