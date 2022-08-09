Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Is A Buy Stock For Small Caps – Analysts

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.58B, closed the recent trade at $48.35 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 1.95% during that session. The OVV stock price is -30.92% off its 52-week high price of $63.30 and 54.66% above the 52-week low of $21.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.33 million shares.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) trade information

Sporting 1.95% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the OVV stock price touched $48.35 or saw a rise of 1.71%. Year-to-date, Ovintiv Inc. shares have moved 40.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have changed 10.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.79.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ovintiv Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 102.24%, compared to 20.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 153.20% and 104.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.66 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.68 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 122.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.64%.

OVV Dividends

Ovintiv Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 2.11%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.99% with a share float percentage of 82.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ovintiv Inc. having a total of 570 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 26.28 million shares worth more than $1.42 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 23.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 billion and represent 9.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.49% shares in the company for having 11.5 million shares of worth $508.18 million while later fund manager owns 7.52 million shares of worth $406.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.94% of company’s outstanding stock.