Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) has a beta value of 1.33 and has seen 19.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.14B, closed the recent trade at $27.57 per share which meant it gained $4.86 on the day or 21.38% during that session. The NLSN stock price is -0.8% off its 52-week high price of $27.79 and 41.89% above the 52-week low of $16.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.81 million shares.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

Sporting 21.38% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the NLSN stock price touched $27.57 or saw a rise of 0.07%. Year-to-date, Nielsen Holdings plc shares have moved 10.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have changed -4.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.12.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Nielsen Holdings plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 3.87%, compared to 6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.90% and 10.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $914.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $936.65 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $871.05 million and $894 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 4.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 187.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.30%.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 1.06%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 118.13% with a share float percentage of 118.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nielsen Holdings plc having a total of 558 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 43.35 million shares worth more than $1.18 billion. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Windacre Partnership LLC, with the holding of over 34.56 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $941.29 million and represent 9.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 10.37 million shares of worth $282.35 million while later fund manager owns 9.0 million shares of worth $245.11 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.