Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has a beta value of 1.36 and has seen 1.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.98B, closed the last trade at $52.16 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 1.34% during that session. The NTRA stock price is -147.49% off its 52-week high price of $129.09 and 49.96% above the 52-week low of $26.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.5.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

Sporting 1.34% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the NTRA stock price touched $52.16 or saw a rise of 4.77%. Year-to-date, Natera Inc. shares have moved -44.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) have changed 28.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.78.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 38.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $60.00 while the price target rests at a high of $117.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -124.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -15.03% from current levels.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Natera Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.94%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -13.60% and 9.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.70%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $193.7 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $202.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $142.03 million and $151.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 36.40% for the current quarter and 33.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.80% over the past 5 years.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.50% with a share float percentage of 102.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Natera Inc. having a total of 412 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.78 million shares worth more than $316.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 6.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.22 million and represent 6.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.58% shares in the company for having 2.49 million shares of worth $101.23 million while later fund manager owns 2.15 million shares of worth $87.59 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.24% of company’s outstanding stock.