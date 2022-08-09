Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ: LYT) Surprises Wall Street With 3.19% Stock Price Gain

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) has seen 2.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company closed the last trade at $2.91 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 3.19% during that session. The LYT stock price is -1517.18% off its 52-week high price of $47.06 and 20.96% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.68 million shares.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) trade information

Sporting 3.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LYT stock price touched $2.91 or saw a rise of 23.42%. Year-to-date, Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. shares have moved -82.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) have changed -41.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 80270.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) estimates and forecasts

LYT Dividends

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.