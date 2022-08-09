LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ: LMDX) Shares Gain $0.05 After Investor Confidence Raised

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $365.30M, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 2.96% during that session. The LMDX stock price is -537.36% off its 52-week high price of $11.09 and 25.29% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 467.47K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) trade information

Sporting 2.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LMDX stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 4.4%. Year-to-date, LumiraDx Limited shares have moved -80.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) have changed -33.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -589.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -158.62% from current levels.

LumiraDx Limited (LMDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LumiraDx Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -80.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -47.06%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -33.70%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $53.09 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $48.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LMDX Dividends

LumiraDx Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.89% with a share float percentage of 29.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LumiraDx Limited having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with over 5.57 million shares worth more than $9.7 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation held 12.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cvs Health Corp, with the holding of over 5.53 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.62 million and represent 12.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 24829.0 shares of worth $43202.0 while later fund manager owns 2395.0 shares of worth $4167.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.