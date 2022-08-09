Li Auto Inc. (LI) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has seen 5.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.77B, closed the recent trade at $31.44 per share which meant it lost -$1.76 on the day or -5.30% during that session. The LI stock price is -31.97% off its 52-week high price of $41.49 and 46.37% above the 52-week low of $16.86. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 30 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Sporting -5.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LI stock price touched $31.44 or saw a rise of 10.61%. Year-to-date, Li Auto Inc. shares have moved 3.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) have changed -14.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 34.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $271.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $94.62 while the price target rests at a high of $415.06. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1220.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -200.95% from the levels at last check today.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Li Auto Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 15.68% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -761.54%, compared to -5.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 88.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.33 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.21 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $845.42 million and $1.22 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.50% for the current quarter and 80.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 61.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.21%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 22 and February 27 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.97% with a share float percentage of 28.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Li Auto Inc. having a total of 461 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 29.9 million shares worth more than $771.59 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $510.82 million and represent 2.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.81% shares in the company for having 6.92 million shares of worth $173.56 million while later fund manager owns 5.58 million shares of worth $125.23 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.