Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: LPI) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -3.62% Stock Price Decline

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) has a beta value of 3.55 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.11B, closed the last trade at $64.38 per share which meant it lost -$2.42 on the day or -3.62% during that session. The LPI stock price is -87.73% off its 52-week high price of $120.86 and 43.69% above the 52-week low of $36.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 867.14K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $7.45.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) trade information

Sporting -3.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LPI stock price touched $64.38 or saw a rise of 27.39%. Year-to-date, Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares have moved 7.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) have changed -5.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $121.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.85% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $172.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -167.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.03% from current levels.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (LPI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Laredo Petroleum Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 229.85%, compared to 32.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 335.70% and 344.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $453.4 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $453.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $224.41 million and $289.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 102.00% for the current quarter and 57.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 113.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.49%.

LPI Dividends

Laredo Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.23% with a share float percentage of 80.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Laredo Petroleum Inc. having a total of 286 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.21 million shares worth more than $174.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 12.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $165.01 million and represent 12.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.94% shares in the company for having 1.03 million shares of worth $70.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $68.47 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.74% of company’s outstanding stock.