Investors In SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) Will Start Making Money Again

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $489.66M, closed the recent trade at $3.78 per share which meant it lost -$2.36 on the day or -38.44% during that session. The SKYX stock price is -323.28% off its 52-week high price of $16.00 and 51.85% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 679.11K shares.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) trade information

Sporting -38.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the SKYX stock price touched $3.78 or saw a rise of 47.65%. Year-to-date, SKYX Platforms Corp. shares have moved -48.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) have changed 185.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -296.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -296.83% from the levels at last check today.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) estimates and forecasts

SKYX Dividends

SKYX Platforms Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.04% with a share float percentage of 2.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SKYX Platforms Corp. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SlateStone Wealth, LLC with over 0.31 million shares worth more than $1.17 million. As of Jun 29, 2022, SlateStone Wealth, LLC held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.62 million and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Series Portfolios Tr-Weiss Alternative Balanced Risk Fd. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 23559.0 shares of worth $89053.0 while later fund manager owns 73.0 shares of worth $275.0 as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.