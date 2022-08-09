Investor Trust Slackened After Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Shares Gained By $0.05

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has a beta value of 0.46 and has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.68B, closed the recent trade at $10.00 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.50% during that session. The VIPS stock price is -79.1% off its 52-week high price of $17.91 and 42.5% above the 52-week low of $5.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.2.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Sporting 0.50% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the VIPS stock price touched $10.00 or saw a rise of 2.44%. Year-to-date, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have moved 18.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) have changed -1.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.03% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $52.79 while the price target rests at a high of $114.85. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1048.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -427.9% from the levels at last check today.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Vipshop Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.24%, compared to 29.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.39 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.54 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.6 billion and $3.92 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -26.20% for the current quarter and -9.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -21.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.42%.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between August 16 and August 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.59% with a share float percentage of 65.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vipshop Holdings Limited having a total of 457 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Harris Associates L.P. with over 39.75 million shares worth more than $395.87 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Harris Associates L.P. held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $261.36 million and represent 4.54% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.89% shares in the company for having 28.27 million shares of worth $281.57 million while later fund manager owns 12.49 million shares of worth $124.35 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.