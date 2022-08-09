Investor Confidence Shakens After Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) Share Prices Gain $1.57

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) has a beta value of 2.94 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.45B, closed the last trade at $23.38 per share which meant it gained $1.57 on the day or 7.20% during that session. The LSPD stock price is -456.12% off its 52-week high price of $130.02 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $15.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

Sporting 7.20% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LSPD stock price touched $23.38 or saw a rise of 6.48%. Year-to-date, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares have moved -42.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) have changed 10.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.24, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.34 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.17% from current levels.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.81%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -140.00% and 12.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 36.90%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $168.35 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $183.68 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.20% over the past 5 years.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.23% with a share float percentage of 67.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lightspeed Commerce Inc. having a total of 306 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with over 24.29 million shares worth more than $567.81 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec held 16.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 5.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.89 million and represent 4.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.91% shares in the company for having 2.85 million shares of worth $66.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.83 million shares of worth $42.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.