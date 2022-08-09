Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) Share Prices Gained By $0.06

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 2.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.51M, closed the last trade at $0.97 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.59% during that session. The LTRPA stock price is -343.3% off its 52-week high price of $4.30 and 37.11% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) trade information

Sporting 6.59% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LTRPA stock price touched $0.97 or saw a rise of 4.9%. Year-to-date, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares have moved -55.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 40.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) have changed 27.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -415.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -415.46% from current levels.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (LTRPA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.03% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.80% over the past 5 years.

LTRPA Dividends

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 07 and November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.33% with a share float percentage of 67.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. having a total of 154 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 6.72 million shares worth more than $6.52 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 9.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.87 million and represent 6.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.07% shares in the company for having 2.23 million shares of worth $2.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 million shares of worth $1.61 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.30% of company’s outstanding stock.