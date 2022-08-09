Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Gains 13.58%, Causing Bears To Win

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) has seen 1.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.40M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 13.58% during that session. The IKT stock price is -176.09% off its 52-week high price of $2.54 and 34.78% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 105.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) trade information

Sporting 13.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the IKT stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 23.95%. Year-to-date, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -37.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT) have changed 6.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -552.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -552.17% from current levels.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -29.23% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $300k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.36 million and $300k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -78.00% for the current quarter and -33.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.00% over the past 5 years.

IKT Dividends

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.04% with a share float percentage of 29.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ACT Capital Management, LLC with over 1.08 million shares worth more than $0.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, ACT Capital Management, LLC held 4.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Kepos Capital Lp, with the holding of over 0.7 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.64 million and represent 2.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 0.48 million shares of worth $0.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $0.4 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.72% of company’s outstanding stock.