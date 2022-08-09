Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) investors to reap big returns again

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) has seen 8.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.02M, closed the last trade at $0.38 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.63% during that session. The IMPP stock price is -2452.63% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 44.73 million shares.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Sporting 0.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the IMPP stock price touched $0.38 or saw a rise of 5.71%. Year-to-date, Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares have moved -82.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) have changed -10.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.46.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (IMPP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -49.45% over the past 6 months.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.59% with a share float percentage of 1.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Imperial Petroleum Inc. having a total of 29 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MSD Partners, L.P. with over 0.44 million shares worth more than $0.64 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, MSD Partners, L.P. held 0.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 0.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.55 million and represent 0.27% of shares outstanding.