How Will REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Perform In Months To Come?

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $409.79M, closed the last trade at $1.18 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.51% during that session. The REE stock price is -825.42% off its 52-week high price of $10.92 and 11.02% above the 52-week low of $1.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) trade information

Sporting 3.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the REE stock price touched $1.18 or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, REE Automotive Ltd. shares have moved -78.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) have changed 0.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.47.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 77.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -747.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.25% from current levels.

REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that REE Automotive Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.71%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 116,233.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $250k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

REE Dividends

REE Automotive Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.32% with a share float percentage of 25.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with REE Automotive Ltd. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 26.67 million shares worth more than $50.68 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 11.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M&G Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 13.98 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.57 million and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.87% shares in the company for having 9.17 million shares of worth $10.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.07 million shares of worth $1.24 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.45% of company’s outstanding stock.

