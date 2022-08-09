How Will Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Perform In Months To Come?

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) has a beta value of 0.27 and has seen 1.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.51M, closed the last trade at $0.45 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 1.01% during that session. The LTRY stock price is -3788.89% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 44.44% above the 52-week low of $0.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 773.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.05.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) trade information

Sporting 1.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LTRY stock price touched $0.45 or saw a rise of 37.5%. Year-to-date, Lottery.com Inc. shares have moved -92.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 28.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) have changed -60.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3011.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3011.11% from current levels.

Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.78% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 138.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.28 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LTRY Dividends

Lottery.com Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.07% with a share float percentage of 7.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lottery.com Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.47 million shares worth more than $1.48 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 million and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.90% shares in the company for having 0.46 million shares of worth $1.44 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $0.9 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.