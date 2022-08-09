How Is The PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $150.20M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -3.54% during that session. The PAVM stock price is -407.85% off its 52-week high price of $9.70 and 57.07% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

Sporting -3.54% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the PAVM stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, PAVmed Inc. shares have moved -22.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 38.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) have changed 78.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.81.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PAVmed Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.02% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -106.98%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -64.30% and -46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 612.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $950k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.40% over the past 5 years.

PAVM Dividends

PAVmed Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.32% with a share float percentage of 26.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PAVmed Inc. having a total of 117 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.72 million shares worth more than $6.23 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.57 million and represent 4.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.61% shares in the company for having 2.3 million shares of worth $3.03 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $1.36 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.18% of company’s outstanding stock.