How Is Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc.(NASDAQ: LVLU) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $282.64M, closed the last trade at $7.33 per share which meant it gained $1.62 on the day or 28.37% during that session. The LVLU stock price is -190.45% off its 52-week high price of $21.29 and 30.42% above the 52-week low of $5.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 248.53K shares.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) trade information

Sporting 28.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the LVLU stock price touched $7.33 or saw a rise of 4.43%. Year-to-date, Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares have moved -28.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) have changed -39.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.24.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (LVLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -40.35%, compared to -6.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $131.44 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $112.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

LVLU Dividends

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.99% with a share float percentage of 87.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. having a total of 89 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 7.5 million shares worth more than $54.97 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 19.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Institutional Venture Management XVI, LLC, with the holding of over 3.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.49 million and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Small Cap Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 0.39 million shares of worth $2.88 million while later fund manager owns 0.12 million shares of worth $0.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.