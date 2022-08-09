How Is Iterum Therapeutics plc. (NASDAQ: ITRM) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.96 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.13M, closed the last trade at $0.25 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.87% during that session. The ITRM stock price is -212.0% off its 52-week high price of $0.78 and 32.0% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

Sporting -2.87% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ITRM stock price touched $0.25 or saw a rise of 7.41%. Year-to-date, Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have moved -35.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) have changed 5.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -300.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -300.0% from current levels.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Iterum Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.93%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.40% over the past 5 years.

ITRM Dividends

Iterum Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 10 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.57% with a share float percentage of 3.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iterum Therapeutics plc having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canaan Partners X LLC with over 1.73 million shares worth more than $0.62 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Canaan Partners X LLC held 0.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is New Leaf Venture Partners, L.l.c., with the holding of over 1.46 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.52 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Global Asset Mgt Tr-Franklin U.S. Small Cap Equity Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.21% shares in the company for having 0.38 million shares of worth $0.13 million while later fund manager owns 92095.0 shares of worth $21181.0 as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.