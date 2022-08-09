Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Verona Pharma plc (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 23.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $385.17M, closed the recent trade at $12.44 per share which meant it gained $5.49 on the day or 78.98% during that session. The VRNA stock price is 41.72% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 72.59% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 91.99K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.38.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) trade information

Sporting 78.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the VRNA stock price touched $12.44 or saw a rise of 15.32%. Year-to-date, Verona Pharma plc shares have moved 3.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) have changed 63.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 18410.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.

Verona Pharma plc (VRNA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verona Pharma plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -53.13%, compared to 1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -2.70% and -243.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -79.20%.

6 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

VRNA Dividends

Verona Pharma plc is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.64% with a share float percentage of 69.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verona Pharma plc having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 5.69 million shares worth more than $68.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Orbimed Advisors LLC. held 9.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 5.11 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.41 million and represent 8.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Tekla World Healthcare Fund and Tekla Life Sciences Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 0.44 million shares of worth $5.24 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $3.8 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.