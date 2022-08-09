Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) has seen 22.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.72M, closed the last trade at $3.30 per share which meant it gained $1.18 on the day or 55.66% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -81.82% off its 52-week high price of $6.00 and 65.15% above the 52-week low of $1.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Sporting 55.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the HSCS stock price touched $3.30 or saw a rise of 45.0%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc. shares have moved 94.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 109.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed 88.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 26380.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -142.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -142.42% from current levels.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (HSCS) estimates and forecasts

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heart Test Laboratories Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.