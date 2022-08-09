Harsco Corporation (HSC) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 1.56% Rise

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $472.67M, closed the last trade at $6.49 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The HSC stock price is -206.63% off its 52-week high price of $19.90 and 32.82% above the 52-week low of $4.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 796.82K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harsco Corporation (HSC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the HSC stock price touched $6.49 or saw a rise of 1.52%. Year-to-date, Harsco Corporation shares have moved -61.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) have changed -1.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -192.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.55% from current levels.

Harsco Corporation (HSC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Harsco Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -108.70%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -103.60% and -70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.90%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $465.77 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $475.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 144.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

HSC Dividends

Harsco Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.15% with a share float percentage of 102.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harsco Corporation having a total of 267 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 12.44 million shares worth more than $152.25 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 15.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.6 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.31 million and represent 10.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 7.12% shares in the company for having 5.66 million shares of worth $40.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 million shares of worth $29.6 million as of Apr 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.65% of company’s outstanding stock.