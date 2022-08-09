GreenBox POS Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) has a beta value of 4.38 and has seen 1.67 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.54M, closed the last trade at $1.12 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 33.16% during that session. The GBOX stock price is -866.96% off its 52-week high price of $10.83 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 535.30K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenBox POS (GBOX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) trade information

Sporting 33.16% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the GBOX stock price touched $1.12 or saw a rise of 15.79%. Year-to-date, GreenBox POS shares have moved -73.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 33.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) have changed 23.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.10 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -346.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -176.79% from current levels.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GreenBox POS shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -69.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,337.50%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.66 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $6.38 million and $8.04 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -11.30% for the current quarter and -4.00% for the next.

GBOX Dividends

GreenBox POS is expected to release its next earnings report on August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 57.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.29% with a share float percentage of 33.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenBox POS having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 million shares worth more than $1.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 2.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 0.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.08 million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $0.62 million while later fund manager owns 0.4 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of May 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.