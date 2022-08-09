Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) Gain 6.32%, Marking Win By Bears

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.59B, closed the last trade at $42.58 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 6.32% during that session. The FVRR stock price is -394.48% off its 52-week high price of $210.55 and 31.8% above the 52-week low of $29.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) trade information

Sporting 6.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the FVRR stock price touched $42.58 or saw a rise of 3.27%. Year-to-date, Fiverr International Ltd. shares have moved -62.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have changed 8.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.33 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.78.

Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fiverr International Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -47.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -52.60% and -63.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $86.7 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $87.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $74.82 million and $71.1 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.90% for the current quarter and 23.40% for the next.

FVRR Dividends

Fiverr International Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 16 and February 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.