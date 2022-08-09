Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Shares Are Down -7.43% So Far This Year

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has seen 2.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.07B, closed the last trade at $13.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -4.93% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -188.18% off its 52-week high price of $39.48 and 47.01% above the 52-week low of $7.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting -4.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ENVX stock price touched $13.70 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved -49.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed 47.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -264.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.69% from current levels.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enovix Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.12%, compared to 17.90% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.87 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.64% with a share float percentage of 66.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enovix Corporation having a total of 196 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Eclipse Ventures, LLC with over 17.58 million shares worth more than $250.91 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Eclipse Ventures, LLC held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Park West Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 14.79 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $211.0 million and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 2.47 million shares of worth $21.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.31 million shares of worth $18.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.