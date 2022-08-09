Doximity Inc. (DOCS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) has seen 4.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.49B, closed the last trade at $40.61 per share which meant it gained $3.3 on the day or 8.84% during that session. The DOCS stock price is -165.43% off its 52-week high price of $107.79 and 33.37% above the 52-week low of $27.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Doximity Inc. (DOCS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) trade information

Sporting 8.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the DOCS stock price touched $40.61 or saw a rise of 9.27%. Year-to-date, Doximity Inc. shares have moved -18.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS) have changed -3.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.54% from current levels. The projected low price target is $29.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -47.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.59% from current levels.

Doximity Inc. (DOCS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Doximity Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -11.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -13.41%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.10% and -21.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.50%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $89.3 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $105.26 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 476.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.70%.

DOCS Dividends

Doximity Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Doximity Inc. (NYSE:DOCS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.98% with a share float percentage of 81.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Doximity Inc. having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 12.67 million shares worth more than $514.58 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 9.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $374.74 million and represent 8.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.65% shares in the company for having 2.93 million shares of worth $118.89 million while later fund manager owns 2.43 million shares of worth $98.86 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.20% of company’s outstanding stock.