Does Quotient Limited (QTNT)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has a beta value of 2.72 and has seen 2.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.04M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 12.94% during that session. The QTNT stock price is -1253.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 17.86% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Quotient Limited (QTNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

Sporting 12.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the QTNT stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Quotient Limited shares have moved -89.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) have changed -9.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -971.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -257.14% from current levels.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quotient Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 46.34%, compared to 0.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.55 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.50% over the past 5 years.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.25% with a share float percentage of 69.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quotient Limited having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 16.2 million shares worth more than $4.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 11.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pura Vida Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 10.16 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.86 million and represent 7.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.13% shares in the company for having 2.89 million shares of worth $0.81 million while later fund manager owns 2.29 million shares of worth $0.64 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.