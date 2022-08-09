DermTech Inc. (DMTK)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) has a beta value of 1.40 and has seen 0.96 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $259.31M, closed the recent trade at $5.96 per share which meant it lost -$2.47 on the day or -29.30% during that session. The DMTK stock price is -561.91% off its 52-week high price of $39.45 and 29.87% above the 52-week low of $4.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 928.05K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.01.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) trade information

Sporting -29.30% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the DMTK stock price touched $5.96 or saw a rise of 33.26%. Year-to-date, DermTech Inc. shares have moved -46.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) have changed 32.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $29.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 79.91% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $48.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -705.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -218.79% from the levels at last check today.

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DermTech Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -49.45%, compared to -0.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -71.20% and -50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 101.00%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.81 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.74 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $3.12 million and $3.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.20% for the current quarter and 97.70% for the next.

DMTK Dividends

DermTech Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.31% with a share float percentage of 75.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DermTech Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 3.12 million shares worth more than $45.78 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 10.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 3.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.08 million and represent 10.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 0.85 million shares of worth $7.26 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $10.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.