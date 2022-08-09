Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO): What Are The Positives?

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) has seen 1.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.33B, closed the last trade at $15.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.22 on the day or -1.37% during that session. The CRDO stock price is -14.0% off its 52-week high price of $18.00 and 45.47% above the 52-week low of $8.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 583.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) trade information

Sporting -1.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the CRDO stock price touched $15.79 or saw a rise of 8.83%. Year-to-date, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have moved 35.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) have changed 32.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 16.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.74% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -26.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.0% from current levels.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 20.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 233.33%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 91.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.7 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.17 million for the next quarter concluding in Oct 2022.

CRDO Dividends

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.62% with a share float percentage of 40.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd having a total of 107 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 8.75 million shares worth more than $133.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Capital Research Global Investors held 6.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mass Ave Global Inc., with the holding of over 4.33 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.98 million and represent 2.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.64% shares in the company for having 8.19 million shares of worth $124.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $9.49 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.43% of company’s outstanding stock.