Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) has seen 2.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.05M, closed the last trade at $2.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -11.50% during that session. The CGTX stock price is -398.19% off its 52-week high price of $13.80 and 45.85% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 443.27K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) trade information

Sporting -11.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the CGTX stock price touched $2.77 or saw a rise of 55.82%. Year-to-date, Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -56.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) have changed 17.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 11920.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.21% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -549.82% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -441.52% from current levels.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (CGTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cognition Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.86%, compared to 0.90% for the industry.

CGTX Dividends

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cognition Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.52% with a share float percentage of 31.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cognition Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Kestra Advisory Services, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.66 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Kestra Advisory Services, LLC held 1.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Prosight Management, LP, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 1.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.34% shares in the company for having 76200.0 shares of worth $0.21 million while later fund manager owns 52190.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.23% of company’s outstanding stock.