Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): What Are The Positives?

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) has a beta value of 0.57 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $159.83M, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or -0.29% during that session. The CTRM stock price is -68.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.88 and 41.52% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 988.50K shares.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Sporting -0.29% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the CTRM stock price touched $1.71 or saw a rise of 5.0%. Year-to-date, Castor Maritime Inc. shares have moved 20.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have changed 25.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 41.32% over the past 6 months.

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 01 and March 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.99% with a share float percentage of 0.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castor Maritime Inc. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cresset Asset Management, LLC with over 0.3 million shares worth more than $0.55 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Cresset Asset Management, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 77202.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.09% of shares outstanding.