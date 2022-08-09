Can Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 5.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.95M, closed the last trade at $5.59 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 5.67% during that session. The QNRX stock price is -7842.75% off its 52-week high price of $444.00 and 35.96% above the 52-week low of $3.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.19 million shares.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) trade information

Sporting 5.67% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the QNRX stock price touched $5.59 or saw a rise of 80.11%. Year-to-date, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have moved -75.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 45.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) have changed -15.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -68.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 90.41%, compared to 11.00% for the industry.

QNRX Dividends

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.42% with a share float percentage of 13.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 50400.0 shares worth more than $0.84 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 42665.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 14392.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 1550.0 shares of worth $8724.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.