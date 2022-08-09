bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 10.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $371.21M, closed the last trade at $6.34 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 13.42% during that session. The BLUE stock price is -181.55% off its 52-week high price of $17.85 and 54.73% above the 52-week low of $2.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.24.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Sporting 13.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BLUE stock price touched $6.34 or saw a rise of 0.16%. Year-to-date, bluebird bio Inc. shares have moved -36.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 69.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have changed 23.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 68.45% from current levels.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that bluebird bio Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.79% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 35.50%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 65.40% and 64.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 699.80%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $680k for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $710k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $7.47 million and $37.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -90.90% for the current quarter and -98.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.90% over the past 5 years.

BLUE Dividends

bluebird bio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 21 and February 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.84% with a share float percentage of 73.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with bluebird bio Inc. having a total of 260 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 13.15 million shares worth more than $63.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 18.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 6.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.78 million and represent 8.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.59% shares in the company for having 6.14 million shares of worth $22.29 million while later fund manager owns 1.97 million shares of worth $9.56 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.76% of company’s outstanding stock.