Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $766.58M, closed the last trade at $3.23 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 9.12% during that session. The BLND stock price is -530.03% off its 52-week high price of $20.35 and 32.82% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.19.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) trade information

Sporting 9.12% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the BLND stock price touched $3.23 or saw a rise of 0.31%. Year-to-date, Blend Labs Inc. shares have moved -55.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND) have changed 8.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.28.

Blend Labs Inc. (BLND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blend Labs Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -62.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.00%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.70% and -30.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.60%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $58.32 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $52.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022. Year-ago sales stood $98.22 million and $86.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -40.60% for the current quarter and -39.00% for the next.

BLND Dividends

Blend Labs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blend Labs Inc. (NYSE:BLND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.25% with a share float percentage of 71.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blend Labs Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tiger Global Management, LLC with over 19.78 million shares worth more than $112.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Tiger Global Management, LLC held 8.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Formation8 GP, LLC, with the holding of over 16.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.65 million and represent 7.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.04% shares in the company for having 4.48 million shares of worth $25.55 million while later fund manager owns 4.04 million shares of worth $9.54 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.