Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Akanda Corp. (AKAN) swung 32.00%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) has seen 6.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 32.00% during that session. The AKAN stock price is -2248.48% off its 52-week high price of $31.00 and 45.45% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) trade information

Sporting 32.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the AKAN stock price touched $1.32 or saw a fall of -3.13%. Year-to-date, Akanda Corp. shares have moved -90.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) have changed 30.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) estimates and forecasts

AKAN Dividends

Akanda Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in September this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.16% with a share float percentage of 4.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Akanda Corp. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management LLC with over 23795.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Millennium Management LLC held 0.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jane Street Group, LLC, with the holding of over 11129.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $88364.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.