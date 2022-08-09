Athenex Inc. (ATNX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2022

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 4.69 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $88.23M, closed the last trade at $1.10 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 15.18% during that session. The ATNX stock price is -255.45% off its 52-week high price of $3.91 and 62.73% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) trade information

Sporting 15.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ATNX stock price touched $1.10 or saw a rise of 3.51%. Year-to-date, Athenex Inc. shares have moved -19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 116.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have changed 97.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 52.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -263.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.09% from current levels.

Athenex Inc. (ATNX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Athenex Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.22% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.76%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 54.50% and 87.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.92 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $30.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $24.02 million and $24.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.40% for the current quarter and 21.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.10% over the past 5 years.

ATNX Dividends

Athenex Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Athenex Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.58% with a share float percentage of 47.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Athenex Inc. having a total of 130 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 13.53 million shares worth more than $14.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 11.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.47 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.12 million and represent 5.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $2.11 million while later fund manager owns 1.45 million shares of worth $1.6 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.19% of company’s outstanding stock.