Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) investors to reap big returns again

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) has seen 1.31 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $895.89M, closed the last trade at $15.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.88 on the day or -5.29% during that session. The ARIS stock price is -49.52% off its 52-week high price of $23.58 and 36.21% above the 52-week low of $10.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 512.91K shares.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) trade information

Sporting -5.29% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the ARIS stock price touched $15.77 or saw a rise of 33.12%. Year-to-date, Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares have moved 21.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) have changed -7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 27.90% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.11 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $90.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022. Year-ago sales stood $59.5 million and $66.98 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 39.70% for the current quarter and 34.40% for the next.

ARIS Dividends

Aris Water Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.13% with a share float percentage of 99.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aris Water Solutions Inc. having a total of 128 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 2.54 million shares worth more than $40.03 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 11.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 1.99 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $31.32 million and represent 9.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.57% shares in the company for having 1.89 million shares of worth $29.73 million while later fund manager owns 1.63 million shares of worth $25.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 7.41% of company’s outstanding stock.