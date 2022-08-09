Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) Has Fallen -16.47%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 10.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.10M, closed the last trade at $4.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.96 on the day or -16.47% during that session. The APDN stock price is -50.92% off its 52-week high price of $7.35 and 87.27% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) trade information

Sporting -16.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the APDN stock price touched $4.87 or saw a rise of 33.74%. Year-to-date, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares have moved 21.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 615.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) have changed 520.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.2% from current levels.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 41.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 19.78%, compared to 6.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.40% and 56.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 105.40%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.13 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.80% over the past 5 years.

APDN Dividends

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 09 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.60% with a share float percentage of 11.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied DNA Sciences Inc. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $0.98 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 5.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.46 million and represent 2.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.34% shares in the company for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.26 million while later fund manager owns 87412.0 shares of worth $0.19 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.97% of company’s outstanding stock.