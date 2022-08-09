Analysts Are Recommending Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) As A Buy Candidate

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) has seen 1.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $536.25M, closed the last trade at $5.50 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 15.55% during that session. The DTC stock price is -325.27% off its 52-week high price of $23.39 and 33.45% above the 52-week low of $3.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 628.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) trade information

Sporting 15.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the DTC stock price touched $5.50 or saw a rise of 0.54%. Year-to-date, Solo Brands Inc. shares have moved -64.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC) have changed 15.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.82% from current levels.

Solo Brands Inc. (DTC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Solo Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -45.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -15.48%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $122.74 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $108.73 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 145.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.50%.

DTC Dividends

Solo Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Solo Brands Inc. (NYSE:DTC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 127.52% with a share float percentage of 127.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Solo Brands Inc. having a total of 106 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bertram Growth Capital III (GPLLC), L.L.C. with over 11.72 million shares worth more than $99.99 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Bertram Growth Capital III (GPLLC), L.L.C. held 37.43% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC, with the holding of over 6.88 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $58.71 million and represent 21.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.87% shares in the company for having 1.84 million shares of worth $15.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.83 million shares of worth $15.65 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 5.86% of company’s outstanding stock.