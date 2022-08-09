An In-Depth Look At ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has seen 16.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.20B, closed the last trade at $1.85 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 3.35% during that session. The WISH stock price is -477.84% off its 52-week high price of $10.69 and 35.14% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.71 million shares.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) trade information

Sporting 3.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the WISH stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, ContextLogic Inc. shares have moved -40.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have changed 13.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 58.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.71.

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ContextLogic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -12.28%, compared to -10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 11.10% and -70.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -57.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.4 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $225.08 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 54.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.90%.

WISH Dividends

ContextLogic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.98% with a share float percentage of 45.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ContextLogic Inc. having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Formation8 GP, LLC with over 46.71 million shares worth more than $86.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Formation8 GP, LLC held 7.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 37.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $69.11 million and represent 6.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Mar 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 13.08 million shares of worth $24.2 million while later fund manager owns 12.95 million shares of worth $23.96 million as of Jun 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.