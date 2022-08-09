A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has seen 1.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $277.31M, closed the recent trade at $8.25 per share which meant it gained $0.96 on the day or 13.17% during that session. The PHAT stock price is -350.55% off its 52-week high price of $37.17 and 26.18% above the 52-week low of $6.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 281.66K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.03.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) trade information

Sporting 13.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 08/08/22 when the PHAT stock price touched $8.25 or saw a fall of -1.73%. Year-to-date, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -62.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) have changed -28.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 14.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -445.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.09% from the levels at last check today.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.60% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.20% for the industry.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.2 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2022.

PHAT Dividends

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.80% with a share float percentage of 89.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. with over 5.83 million shares worth more than $79.31 million. As of Mar 30, 2022, Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P. held 14.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd, with the holding of over 2.07 million shares as of Mar 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.14 million and represent 5.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Global Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 1.12 million shares of worth $14.54 million while later fund manager owns 0.64 million shares of worth $8.72 million as of Mar 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.64% of company’s outstanding stock.